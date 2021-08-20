HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of Hold.