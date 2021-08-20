The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
