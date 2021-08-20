Humid, but mostly dry weekend

Most storms are tapering off to the south. We’ll see clearing skies tonight with lows falling into the 60s. Some patchy fog will be possible into Saturday morning. Grace appears to track towards Mexico again to end the week and will bring little to no impact to our immediate forecast. In addition, Henri remains east off the Southeast coast. It will move north parallel to the Mid-Atlantic coastline, allowing for rough waters, but it’s the Northeast that should be watching this storm closely into this weekend. Heavy flooding will be a big issue there.