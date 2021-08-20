Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Humid, but mostly dry weekend

By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
WDBJ7.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost storms are tapering off to the south. We’ll see clearing skies tonight with lows falling into the 60s. Some patchy fog will be possible into Saturday morning. Grace appears to track towards Mexico again to end the week and will bring little to no impact to our immediate forecast. In addition, Henri remains east off the Southeast coast. It will move north parallel to the Mid-Atlantic coastline, allowing for rough waters, but it’s the Northeast that should be watching this storm closely into this weekend. Heavy flooding will be a big issue there.

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Mexico#Tropics Grace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid to end the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot, humid and rain-free weather will continue through Sunday and into early next week. High pressure will have a hold on the forecast with rain-free days and lingering heat and humidity. Highs today will be warm with the upper 80s on the beaches and lower 90s inland.
EnvironmentNECN

Clouds Linger, Humidity Increases to Close Out Weekend

Good looking Sunday for most! Humidity returns today, and it may be oppressive tomorrow. The good news is that it will be short-lived. The clouds will reign over most of the region today with passing showers across southern New England first thing this morning. Otherwise, we’ll enjoy a mostly dry day dew points creeping into the 70° degree range and temperatures closer to 80 than 70.
Environmentnbcboston.com

Clouds Linger, Humidity Increases to Close Out Weekend

Good looking Sunday for most! Humidity returns today, and it may be oppressive tomorrow. The good news is that it will be short-lived. The clouds will reign over most of the region today with passing showers across southern New England first thing this morning. Otherwise, we’ll enjoy a mostly dry day dew points creeping into the 70° degree range and temperatures closer to 80 than 70.
EnvironmentWDBJ7.com

Ida makes landfall and will likely bring rain this week

Spotty afternoon storms late this afternoon/evening. High pressure continues to bring mild and very humid conditions today. Highs in mountains reach the mid 80s, with 90s across the east. Heat index values (feels like temperatures) could reach into the upper 90s or even triple digits for some to the east.
EnvironmentFox11online.com

Rain departing, humidity dropping as weekend closes

Isolated thunderstorms remains a possibility through early afternoon, however, conditions will be improving by this evening and tonight with cooler, more comfortable air arriving:. Today will be partly cloudy and still humid to start. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible through the early afternoon, before conditions begin to clear out. The...
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Staying quite warm with scattered t-storms for Sunday – Nick

Good Saturday evening, everyone. Hopefully, everyone has had an okay weekend so far. Mother Nature has been slowly turning down the thermostat with each passing day, and it’s much appreciated after we had a hot & humid week across the area. After seeing highs around 94° on Friday, Joplin Regional dropped to 73° this morning before went back to 93° for an official high at 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy