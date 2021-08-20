Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Earns “Hold” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
FNLPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Fresnillo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Fresnillo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.www.modernreaders.com
