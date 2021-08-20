Royal Bank of Canada Raises Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$47.00

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.