GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0