Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at TD Securities

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

CGECF opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $79.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46. Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cgecf#Communications And Other#Atlantic Broadband#Cogeco Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Economyactionforex.com

FDA Approval Is Just An Excuse

US stocks kicked off the week on a positive note amid the FDA approval for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty. That’s what the headlines say, but there is more than that for yesterday’s rally. On Friday, Dallas Federal Reserve (Fed) President Robert Kaplan said that the rising Covid cases...

Comments / 0

Community Policy