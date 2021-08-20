Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at TD Securities

CGECF opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $79.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46. Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.