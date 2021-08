“This Nov 6th we’ll put Mexican boxing on top. Let’s go for the missing belt!”. These words, which appeared on Canelo Alvarez’ Instagram page on Thursday, made it clear to the world that he will indeed be fighting fellow supermiddleweight titlist Caleb Plant for the undisputed supermiddleweight championship of the world on November 6th. Word had been out earlier in the day, courtesy ESPN, that the two men were indeed going to face off in the fall. Canelo then essentially made things official. The agreement has been made, the contract has been signed, the fight has been announced to the world. All there’s left for the two camps to do now is to prepare for the match itself. Canelo’s WBA, WBC, and WBO titles will be at stake, along with Plant’s IBF title.