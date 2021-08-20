Cancel
Politics

Don’t repeal Plano ethics rule; fix it

By Dallas Morning News Editorial, The Dallas Morning News
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

Government accountability is on full display in Plano, and the City Council should pass a strong ethics ordinance to make sure it stays that way. Last week, after getting wind that the council was considering the repeal of a 2020 ethics ordinance, 25 concerned residents turned up to speak at the City Council meeting. Most were impassioned and animated. They warned about the dangers of the human heart and the ever-present threat of “corruption” and “bribery.” They shouted and stammered. One woman cried.

