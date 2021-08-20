Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 12:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. If you see a swimmer in distress call a lifeguard or 911. Attempt to direct the swimmer to safety and throw them something that floats. Never enter the water without flotation. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. The threat of dangerous rip currents will persist into Saturday as well. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

