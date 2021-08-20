Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Greek wildfires: Hundreds of firefighters battling flames

By ELENA BECATOROS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A major wildfire that has decimated a pine forest and burned homes northwest of the Greek capital appears somewhat abated, although hundreds of firefighters are still working to fully contain the blaze. The fire near the village of Vilia, about 60 kilometers from Athens, broke out on Monday, one of hundreds of wildfires that have burned across Greece this month. On Friday morning, 461 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, 166 vehicles, four water-dropping planes and four helicopters were fighting the blaze, the fire department said. Greece’s wildfires come in the wake of the country’s worst heat wave in about three decades that left shrubland and forests parched.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Firefighters#Greek#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Greece
Related
Environmentwcn247.com

Greece wildfires: Another blaze breaks out on Evia island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s fire department has sent aircraft and firefighters to the country’s second largest island of Evia after another wildfire broke out. The coast guard has readied boats in case a sea evacuation becomes necessary. This month began with Greece’s most severe heat wave in about three decades. And August is quickly turning into one of the country’s most destructive fire seasons. Dozens of wildfires are breaking out every day across the country. Monday’s fire broke out in southern Evia near the island’s western coast. The fire department scrambled 64 firefighters with 26 vehicles, one ground team, nine helicopters and one water-dropping plane to battle the flames. It said the blaze was contained after several hours.
EnvironmentTribTown.com

Greece wildfires: 2 new blazes break out amid strong winds

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them. The first broke out Monday morning in the south of Evia, Greece’s second-largest island,...
gcaptain.com

Australia Arrests Maersk Captain After Submarine Cable is Damaged by Dragging Anchor

Australia has charged the Master of a Maersk containership after his ship allegedly damaged a critical underwater cable connecting Western Australia with Singapore. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) charged the 59-year-old Ukranian captain of the MV Maersk Surabaya, a Liberia-flagged containership, after a section of the Australia Singapore Cable was damaged on August 1, approximately 6 miles off Perth.
Environmentwcn247.com

Study: Climate change makes European flooding more likely

BERLIN (AP) — Scientists say global warming makes the kind of extreme rainfall that caused deadly flash flooding in western Europe last month more likely. The floods killed at least 220 people and caused billions of dollars in damage in Germany and Belgium. A study released Tuesday by the World Weather Attribution group used historical records and computer simulations to examine how temperatures affected rainfall from the late 19th century to the present. It found that across a large strip of western Europe stretching from the Netherlands to Switzerland the amount of rainfall in a single day increased by 3% to 19% over the period. The study calculated that downpours of the kind that caused the floods in Europe are now 1.2 to 9 times more likely and will increase with further warming.
Worldwcn247.com

Cyprus sends 88 Syrian migrants back to Lebanon

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ interior minister says 88 Syrians have been sent back to Lebanon after trying to reach the east Mediterranean island nation aboard two boats. Minister Nicos Nouris told The Associated Press on Monday that rescue crews continue to search for one of five men who jumped overboard after police patrol vessels intercepted their boat off Cyprus’ eastern coast. Nouris said the migrants' return is in line with a deal that Cyprus signed with Lebanon to take back anyone trying to reach the island by boat. More than 1,337 Syrians have reached Cyprus by sea since 2019.
Worldwcn247.com

UN: 17 presumed dead after migrant boat capsizes off Libya

CAIRO (AP) — A U.N. official says a boat crowded with dozens of migrants capsized off Libya and at least 17 people are presumed dead. The accident happened Sunday night off the western town of Zuwara. The U.N. official says there were around 70 migrants on board the rubber boat and the Libyan coast guard managed to rescue 51 Egyptians. One body was recovered and at least 16 other migrants were missing and assumed to have drowned. It was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.
Environmentwatchers.news

Italy battles hundreds of wildfires, death toll rises to 5

More than 500 wildfires are burning across Italy on Thursday, August 13, 2021, prompting large-scale firefighting operations. Three more fatalities were confirmed on August 12 -- two in Calabria and one in Sicily, bringing the death toll since last week to 5. According to ANSA, blazes helped by heatwave (dubbed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy