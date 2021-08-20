Virginia churches to host free picnic
VIRGINIA — Gethsemane Lutheran Church and Peace United Methodist Church in Virginia will host Rock the Block Picnic on Thursday, August 26 from 4 – 7 p.m. in Gethsemane’s north parking lot (901 4th St. S.). The churches will serve free hot dogs, corn on the cob, chips, and root beer floats. The Hutter Bunch will provide entertainment, and a bounce house will be available for children. In the event of rain, the festivities will be held at Peace United Methodist Church directly north of Gethsemane.www.hometownfocus.us
Comments / 0