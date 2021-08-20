Malaysian royals meet over new PM, likely choice stirs anger

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian state royals are meeting Friday to discuss the appointment of a new prime minister, with the likely choice stirring public anger and warnings of more political instability. Former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri reportedly is supported by a majority of lawmakers. His appointment would see the return of the United Malays National Organization, which ruled Malaysia since independence in 1957 before it was ousted in 2018 over a corruption scandal. The pick also would essentially restore the ruling alliance of Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned Monday after less than 18 months in office. The king's meeting with eight other ethnic Malay state rulers Friday is expected to discuss the outcome of his meeting with lawmakers.