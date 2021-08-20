Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Latest: Amnesty says Taliban killed nine minority men

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMxII_0bXY8Zlp00

BERLIN — Amnesty International says the Taliban were responsible for the torture and killing of several members of Afghanistan’s Hazara ethnic minority last month.

The rights group said Friday that its researchers in Afghanistan spoke to eyewitnesses in Ghazni province who recounted how the Taliban killed nine men in the village of Mundarakht on July 4-6. It said six of the men were shot and three were tortured to death.

The head of Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard, said the brutality of the killings was “a reminder of the Taliban’s past record, and a horrifying indicator of what Taliban rule may bring.”

The rights group warned that many more killings may be occurring but are so far unreported, because the Taliban have cut cellphone services in many of the areas they’ve captured to prevent images from being published.

Separately, the group Reporters without Borders expressed alarm at the news that Taliban fighters have killed the family member of an Afghan journalist working for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

“Sadly this confirms our worst fears,” said Katja Gloger of the group’s German section. “The brutal action of the Taliban show that the lives of independent media workers in Afghanistan are in acute danger.”

___

MORE ON THE CRISIS IN AFGHANISTAN:

— Allies embraced Biden. Did Kabul lay bare "great illusion"?

Was Biden handcuffed by Trump's Taliban deal in Doha?

US struggles to speed Kabul airlift despite Taliban, chaos

Taliban suppress more dissent as economic challenges loom

— Afghan president latest leader on the run to turn up in UAE

— Afghanistan war unpopular amid chaotic pullout: AP-NORC poll

— Afghan officer who fought with US forces rescued from Kabul

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia has evacuated 26 of its citizens, including 5 diplomats, from Kabul on a special military flight to Jakarta.

Indonesia’s foreign minister Retno Marsudi said in a tweet that the Friday flight that would land later in the day also carried five Filipinos and two Afghans, including the spouse of an Indonesian national and a local staff member of the Indonesian Embassy.

“The Indonesian military aircraft carrying out this mission is now in Islamabad and will proceed to Indonesia soon,” Marsudi said.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Teuku Faizasyah said the evacuation was planned once the Taliban took control of the capital and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

___

KABUL, Afghanistan — Life is returning to normal for some Afghans in the capital, although Kabul’s normally crowded streets appear empty of their usual traffic congestion.

The Taliban have not imposed any restrictions on people so far, as they prepare for Friday prayers. Having a long beard and wearing traditional hats and clothes were required while the group was ruling the country in the late 90s.

Fewer stores have opened, and few cars could be seen on the streets. Taliban checkpoints have sprung up around the city, searching cars and checking documents. Some Taliban are patrolling in cars as well.

___

MADRID — Top European Union officials will visit a Spanish military airport being used as a hub to receive Afghans flown out of Kabul before they are distributed to other countries in the bloc.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said Friday that EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel will visit a temporary camp at the Torrejón de Ardoz military airport near Madrid on Saturday.

Albares told Spanish public broadcaster RTVE that Spain is receiving evacuated Afghans who have worked for EU bodies or EU member nations.

The evacuees are expected to spend several days at the camp for health and security screening before moving to reception centers ahead of their journeys to other European countries.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s state-run airline has resumed special flights for Kabul, in order to evacuate Pakistanis and foreigners stranded in Afghanistan.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will send its two planes to the Afghan capital on Friday to evacuate 350 passengers.

Chaudhry says Pakistan’s interior ministry is also facilitating the evacuation of Pakistanis and foreigners from Afghanistan through border crossings.

The latest development comes days after PIA halted all flights to Kabul to protect passengers, the crew and the planes after consulting the Afghan civil aviation authorities.

Pakistan’s government has been trying to evacuate its citizens and foreigners by air and land routes since the Taliban took over Kabul.

For this purpose, Pakistan is issuing visas upon arrival to all diplomats, foreigners and journalists who want to leave Kabul over security concerns.

___

BERLIN — Germany says it has flown out more than 1,600 people from Kabul this week.

The Defense Ministry on Friday said that the German military has carried out 11 evacuation flights so far, with more planned.

The German government has pledged to help bring all citizens and local Afghan staff who worked for the German military, aid groups or news organizations out of the country.

Senior German officials have also said efforts will be made to help Afghans who are particularly vulnerable to reprisals from the Taliban, such as human rights defenders.

But Germany’s commanding officer in Kabul, Gen. Jens Arlt, said the evacuation has been hampered by the large number of people outside Kabul airport hoping to get onto planes out of Afghanistan.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A plane with people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan landed Friday at the Oslo airport in Norway.

Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide told Norwegian news agency NTB that onboard were citizens from the Scandinavian country, family members to local employees and “some other European citizens.” Eriksen Soereide didn’t give any figures or elaborate.

Among the group were reporters for Norway’s TV2 and NRK television channels.

The plane arrived from Tbilisi, Georgia.

On Wednesday, a plane with 13 Norwegian citizens, mostly diplomats, arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark.

___

CANBERRA, Australia — More than 160 Australian and Afghan citizens have been evacuated from Kabul after a third rescue flight, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

Morrison said 60 Australians and Afghans who helped Australia during the 20-year war were flown to the United Arab Emirates overnight.

The first Australian flight carrying 94 evacuees touched down in the Australian west coast city of Perth on Friday, he said.

Australia could not evacuate parts of Afghanistan beyond the Kabul airport, he added.

“The situation in Kabul does remain chaotic,” Morrison said. The government has not commented on media reports that Australia plans to evacuate 600 Australians and Afghans.

___

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghanistan War#Amnesty International#Hazara#Borders#German#Deutsche Welle#Ap#Filipinos#Afghans#Indonesian#The Indonesian Embassy#Top European Union#Spanish#Eu Commission#Eu Council#Rtve#Pakistanis#Pia#Interior Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Taliban: US airstrike hits suicide bomber targeting airport

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban spokesman says a U.S. military airstrike has targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target the Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation there. Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened Sunday. U.S. military officials could not...
WorldBangor Daily News

Family: Taliban kills Afghan folk singer in restive province

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban fighter shot dead an Afghan folk singer in a restive mountain province under unclear circumstances, his family said Sunday. The killing reignited concerns among activists that the insurgents would return to their oppressive rule in the country after their military blitz toppled the government. The...
AfghanistanPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: China says sanctions on Taliban not productive

BEIJING — China says the international community should support chances for positive developments in Afghanistan rather than impose sanctions on the Taliban. “The international community should encourage and promote the development of the situation in Afghanistan in a positive direction, support peaceful reconstruction, improve the well-being of the people and enhance its capacity for independent development,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Taliban ‘tortured and massacred’ men from Hazara minority on march to Kabul

Taliban militants tortured and killed several members of an ethnic minority group as they swept through Afghanistan, a leading human rights charity has said.Witnesses told Amnesty International members of the militant group carried out a massacre of the Hazara minority in early July in Ghazni, about 90 miles southwest of Kabul.Since the killings, the Taliban has taken full control of Afghanistan after entering the capital on Sunday.Its leaders have sought to assure the world that the group has changed from when it was last in power in the late 1990s, when women were prevented from working and criminals had their...
Advocacymarketresearchtelecast.com

Amnesty International denounces a “brutal massacre” by the Taliban against the Hazara ethnic minority in Afghanistan

The human rights NGO Amnesty International (AI) denounced this Friday that Taliban fighters perpetrated last month “a brutal massacre” against members of the ethnic minority hazara, after taking control of the Afghan province of Ghazni. An investigation team of that organization spoke with eyewitnesses, who related what was the murder...
Middle EastWKRG

Report: Taliban killed minorities, fueling Afghans’ fears

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – Amnesty International says Taliban fighters recently tortured and killed members of an ethnic minority in Afghanistan, fueling fears that they will again impose a brutal rule. The report comes even as the Taliban urged imams to push a message of unity at the first gathering for...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Taliban going door-to-door hunting for targets who worked for Nato forces despite ‘amnesty’, UN says

The Taliban are going door-to-door searching for people who worked for Nato forces or the previous Afghan government, a UN document has warned.The militants have intensified their manhunt for “individuals and collaborators” who worked with the former administration and are threatening family members if unable to find their targets, according to the confidential document produced by the RHIPTO Norwegian Center for Global Analyses, a group that provides intelligence to the UN.“Particularly at risk are individuals in central positions in military, police and investigative units,” the report said.The threat to people on the Taliban’s blacklist comes despite the Islamist group’s...
WorldMiami Herald

The Latest: Official says Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate

The Latest developments on Afghanistan, where a Taliban blitz has taken large swaths of territory just weeks before the final pullout of American and NATO troops:. A Taliban official says the group will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in the capital, Kabul. That was...
Worldwfuv.org

The Taliban Declare 'Amnesty' In Afghanistan And...

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee their rule. Following a blitz across Afghanistan...
WorldPosted by
WGN TV

Taliban announces ‘amnesty,’ urges women to join government

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. Following a blitz across Afghanistan...
WorldPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: UN says world will 'scrutinize' Taliban actions

GENEVA — The United Nations is urging the Taliban to keep its “promises,” including its pledges to grant an amnesty to former government workers in Afghanistan, show inclusiveness for women and allow girls to remain in school. “The Taliban have made a number of statements that on the surface are...
Worldspectrumlocalnews.com

The Latest: Russia says Taliban promised safety of embassy

MOSCOW — Russia’s state news agency reported Sunday that the Taliban promised to guarantee the safety of the Russian embassy in Kabul. Tass quoted Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, as saying that the organization has “good relations with Russia” and a “policy in general to ensure safe conditions for the functioning of the Russian and other embassies.”
WorldBoston Globe

As the Taliban tightens its grip on Afghanistan, fear of retribution grows

ISTANBUL — When Taliban troops seized control of the Afghan capital two weeks ago, the invading units made a beeline for two critical targets: the headquarters of the National Security Directorate and the Ministry of Communications. Their aim — recounted by two Afghan officials who had been briefed separately on...
Politicsaudacy.com

The Latest: Russia says not yet decided to recognize Taliban

MOSCOW — The Kremin says that Russia will closely follow the developments in Afghanistan before making a decision on whether to recognize the Taliban’s rule. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Moscow will watch the Taliban’s “future steps to ensure order and security of the country’s citizens and provide security for the Russian diplomats.”
Worldthedallasnews.net

Haqqani Network, proscribed terror group running Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 28 (ANI): The US who first designated the Haqqani Network as a terrorist group in 2012, is now a part of the government in Afghanistan post the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country. Without bold action that doesn't cow to the demands of the terrorists now running...
Middle EastPosted by
Florida Bulldog

Saudi Arabia, the Taliban and al Qaeda: Together again?

Twenty years ago, the U.S. and its close allies invaded Afghanistan after Taliban leaders refused to turn over al Qaeda boss Osama bin Laden following the deadly Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington. Today, 2,500 U.S. military deaths and $2 trillion in lost treasure later, America’s...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

What is the Islamic State threat in Afghanistan?

The carnage from twin suicide bombings at Kabul airport will fuel fears that a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan could prove an increasingly powerful magnet for terror groups like Islamic State. Terror strikes were the trigger for the 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan that toppled the last Taliban regime and, with the Taliban's return after 20 years of war, many observers are warning the country will once again become fertile ground for groups such as Al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy