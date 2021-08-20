Cancel
Uzbekistan wants to tender another 900 MW of PV

By Emiliano Bellini
pv-magazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy has revealed it is planning to launch two more solar tenders for the construction of large-scale PV power plants. A first tender is planned for the Bukhara, Khorezm and Namangan regions, where the Uzbek government wants to deploy 500 MW of PV facilities and a second procurement exercise is expected be held for 400 MW of solar capacity across the Kashkadarya and Fergana regions. No more details were provided.

#Uzbekistan#Tenders#Renewable Energy#Ministry Of Energy#Fergana
