Art gallery unveils new name in honor of donors
CAMBRIDGE — A new name for an art gallery was unveiled during the Second Saturday reception on Aug. 14 at Dorchester Center for the Arts. The hallway exhibition space will now be known as The Graham and Judith Slaughter Hall Gallery. This gallery is being named after the Slaughters in acknowledgement of a major gift they made to the 50 for 50 DCA Fundraising Campaign, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Dorchester Center for the Arts.www.myeasternshoremd.com
