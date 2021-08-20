Mild and muggy evening; Showers return this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Isolated downpour/storm early evening

Stray showers/storms into the weekend

Potential heatwave next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: A stray shower or storm is possible early this evening, but most of the Miami Valley will remain dry with partly cloudy skies, Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs said. The weather will be good for Touchdown 7 Football games this evening. Clouds will break into the night and temperatures drop into the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy sky on Saturday, very warm and muggy. A stray shower or thunderstorm may develop during the peak heating of the day, but most will remain dry. High in the upper 80s. A few more clouds develop late Saturday night with a slight chance of a passing shower.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. A couple of passing showers are possible, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Staying very warm and muggy. High temperatures in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy to start the week. High temperatures around 90 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and muggy. High temperatures in the lower 90s, but feeling like the middle 90s with the humidity. A passing shower or storm is possible during the afternoon and evening.

WEDNESDAY: Another hot and humid day with a passing shower or storm possible. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s again, and this would make an official heat wave.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, very warm and muggy on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. A few passing showers and storms are still possible.

