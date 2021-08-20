Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley pregnant, expecting 2nd child with Jason Statham

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xG6Eu_0bXY7sAT00

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé, actor Jason Statham, are expecting their second child together.

According to People magazine and E! News, the 34-year-old supermodel shared the news in an Instagram post Thursday.

“Taaa daahhh!! #round2,” she captioned several selfies, unveiling her baby bump in the last photo.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham, 54, welcomed their first child, Jack Oscar, in 2017, E! reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Person
Jason Statham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Magazine#Cox Media Group#Instagram A#Rosiehw#Huntington Whiteley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movies/Film

‘Expendables’ Spin-Off About Jason Statham’s Character Teased by Sylvester Stallone

Is anyone out there clamoring for more Expendables? At least one person – Sylvester Stallone. When he’s not busy teasing potential Rocky and Rambo sequels, Stallone is keeping the Expendables dream alive, and in several different social media posts, the actor and filmmaker has teased a fourth Expendables movie, and potentially given away that it’s going to be a spin-off devoted to Jason Statham‘s character Lee Christmas.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jason Statham Is The Bee Keeper in Third Collaboration with Miramax

Jason Statham is continuing his lucrative collaboration with Miramax for upcoming thriller The Bee Keeper, a spec script by Kurt Wimmer that is good enough for the studio to have paid seven figures to secure. Statham has only recently completed Mirimax's Untitled Guy Ritchie Project and starred in Wrath of Man, another Ritchie movie, which has just passed $104 million at the box office, and with Statham being one of the most bankable men in the industry thanks to his involvement in the Fast and Furious franchise, as well as big hitters like The Meg, The Expendables and The Transporter.
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley dishes on her new makeup and skincare collection, plus her beauty hacks behind that enviable glow

When it comes to beauty signatures, we’d say Brit supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Rosie Huntington Whiteley has some clear winners. Think uber groomed brows, nude defined lips, a radiant blush, all delivered with a polished natural finish. And it’s the key makeup and skincare products behind these signature looks that make up her first Rose Inc ‘modern essentials’ collection.
MoviesVulture

Jason Statham’s Latest Thriller Will Be About, Uh, Bees?

Like a bee to honey, action star Jason Statham has found his next project: The Bee Keeper, a thriller written by Kurt Wimmer, of Point Break remake fame. Deadline reported the news, sadly with no word on if Statham will be playing the titular role. The outlet described the movie as “deeply steeped in the mythology of Bee Keeping,” which we guess is an all-caps Thing with its own mythology! “The Bee Keeper explores universal themes with an unconventional story that will have fans sitting on the edge of their seats,” Miramax CEO Bill Block said in a statement. The film has yet to find a director, but hopes to begin shooting in September 2022. Maybe by then the studio can arrange a Beyoncé cameo as well?
Beauty & Fashionktbb.com

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley launches clean beauty line at Sephora

(NEW YORK) -- Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is now a beauty brand founder. The model and actress recently announced the launch of Rose Inc., her cosmetics and skin care brand. The brand, which has been in development for two years, is focused on sustainability and high-performance, non-comedogenic formulations, Huntington-Whiteley said. "I wanted...
Beauty & Fashiontatler.com

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on the journey behind her innovative new beauty brand

Today marks the launch of Rose Inc, the hotly-anticipated multi-category beauty brand founded by supermodel-turned-entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. In the weeks leading up to the launch, I sat down with Rosie on Zoom. ‘I feel like we’ve gone up the roller coaster and we’re about to come down very quickly,’ she tells me. Even through the unflattering Zoom lens, I’m mesmerised by her beauty. I soon learn that behind the perfectly chiseled cheekbones is a whip-smart business woman with big ambitions. While Rosie sits at the helm of Rose Inc as brand founder and CCO (Chief Creative Officer), she is joined by industry heavyweight Caroline Hadfield as CEO and Amyris, a biotechnology company with a specialty in clean beauty. Rosie had previously worked with Caroline when she was a spokesperson for mother and child skincare line Pippet, a brand launched by Caroline and owned by Amyris.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Statham Signs Up For Action Thriller The Bee Keeper

One of these days, Jason Statham is going to sign on to play a major role in a character-driven drama, a stuffy period piece or a musical, and we’re all going to be shocked. That day won’t be coming for a long time, though, with the news just breaking that the action star is set to headline The Bee Keeper, which will once again find him firmly inside his wheelhouse.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Victoria’s Secret’s Lindsay Ellingson Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Child

Model mom! Lindsay Ellingson is pregnant with her second child, 15 months after giving birth to her first. “Our family is growing!” the Victoria’s Secret model, 36, captioned a Saturday, August 14, Instagram slideshow with fiancé Sean Clayton and their son, Carter. “Can’t believe we are halfway to baby No. 2. Carter has no clue, but I know he will be such a sweet and loving big brother. Feeling so blessed for our healthy babies.”
MoviesCollider

Jason Statham Reteams with Miramax for 'The Bee Keeper,' a Thriller Steeped in Bee Keeping Mythology

Action star Jason Statham is partnering up with Miramax Studios once again. Deadline reports that the Hobbs and Shaw star has signed on to star in The Bee Keeper, a “lightning-paced thriller steeped in the mythology of Bee Keeping” adapted from a spec script by Kurt Wimmer. According to Deadline, the studio shelled out seven figures for the project, and are currently searching for a director.
Makeupgetthegloss.com

You'll never wear foundation again after trying Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's clean beauty range Rose Inc

The collection includes skincare, makeup and tools and is priced between £9 and £27. Here's everything you need to know. Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 34, has one of those faces we can't stop staring at. Her signature beauty look is a minimal off-duty English Rose with flushed cheeks and rosy lips – you'd never guess that she struggles with acne-prone skin. Minimalis, clean beauty is her vibe and for the past three years, she has been sharing her beauty advice on her website Roseinc.com. It was only a matter of time before her own beauty collection followed and this week the Rose Inc, featuring Rosie's everyday essentials, launches at Sephora and Space NK, on Friday 27 August.
Popculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Michael Jai White's Wife Gillian Waters Stuns in Stylish Black Dress with Slit in Sweet Snap with Husband

Michael Jai White's wife Gillian Waters turned 46 years old this year. But as evidenced by a recent picture she shared on social media, she looks much younger than her age. Michael Jai White is an actor, director, and martial artist. On the other hand, Gillian Waters is an actress whose first break was starring as LL Cool J's lover in his music video "Hey Lover" ft. Boyz II Men.

Comments / 0

Community Policy