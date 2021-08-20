Cancel
Economy

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is bearish on Australian and New Zealand dollar

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Capurso of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia predicts there will be more downside for the Australian and New Zealand dollar. He expects the U.S. dollar to be the main safe haven currency.

#New Zealand Dollar#U S Dollar#Currency#Safe Haven#Australian
Economy
Country
Australia
Economyhot96.com

UK banking app Revolut seeks Australian banking licence

SYDNEY (Reuters) -British-based digital banking app Revolut is seeking a banking licence in Australia and is engaged in talks with the country’s regulator to be allowed to take customer deposits, country head Matt Baxby said on Friday. Revolut, one of the most valuable https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/british-fintech-revolut-raises-800-million-sky-news-2021-07-15 fintech so-called unicorns worldwide, last year...
MarketsDailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Technical Forecast: NZD/USD Snapback Levels

New Zealand Dollar Technical Price Outlook: NZD/USD Weekly Trade Levels. Support 6790, 6702/33 (Key) – Resistance 7100, 7121, (bearish invalidation 7189) The New Zealand Dollar surged more than 1.75% against the US Dollar this week with NZD/USD attempting to pivot back above a key technical zone we’ve been tracking for months. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the NZD/USD weekly price chart heading into the close of August. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Kiwitrade setup and more.
Economysimpleflying.com

Air New Zealand Posts Multi Million Dollar Annual Loss

Auckland-based Air New Zealand reported an after-tax loss of US$201.1 million loss in the 12 months to June 30 on Thursday morning (New Zealand time). The airline attributes the loss to ongoing international border closures impacting its international network and local lockdowns, including a current countrywide lockdown. “Air New Zealand...
Afghanistannewsitem.com

The Latest: Australia, New Zealand evacuate hundreds

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia's prime minister says Australian and New Zealand officials evacuated more than 650 people from Kabul Airport over Monday night. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Tuesday five flights had left the airport in the busiest day of Australian involvement in evacuations since the Taliban took control of the country.
Retailinvesting.com

New Zealand Dollar Rises As Retail Sales Shine

The New Zealand dollar has shot up on Tuesday, extending this week’s rally. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6942, up 0.75% on the day. For anyone seeking a currency displaying plenty of volatility, look no further than the New Zealand dollar. The kiwi plummeted 3.1% last week, its worst weekly performance since September. However, NZD has bounced back this week, climbing 1.7% regaining over half of last week’s losses.
IndiaWashington Post

Australia Has Lessons for India’s Asset Recycling Plan

The asset recycling craze that got under way in Australia with the 2013 leasing of Port Kembla and Port Botany near Sydney is reaching India. So is the fear that handing over control of public utilities to a small private sector will hurt the consumer. The cash-strapped Indian government has...
Public Healthyourcentralvalley.com

New Zealand extends virus lockdown; Australia eyes vaccines

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government on Monday said it will extend a strict nationwide lockdown until at least Friday as it tries to extinguish a growing coronavirus outbreak. The news came as health authorities reported 35 new local infections of the fast-spreading delta variant, the highest number...
AgricultureStreet.Com

China-Australia Relations: Chinese Buyers Defy Beijing-Canberra Blues To Say 'Bonza' To Farmland Down Under

Stable returns and a growing demand for food and other agricultural products in China are likely to spur Chinese investment in Australian farmland, according to analysts. As of March, returns on investment in this sector had risen 8.46 per cent year on year, with income contributing 5.15 per cent and appreciation returns 3.17 per cent, according to an index compiled by the Asian Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate Vehicles (ANREV).
Worldkelo.com

Japan’s Mizuho reports ATM glitch in latest tech trouble

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group’s main banking unit said its automated teller machines (ATMs) in some parts of Japan were hit by a system glitch on Monday. The problem follows a major glitch that left Mizho’s branches nationwide unable to process transactions on Friday, as well as a series of other recent technology problems.
Public Healthcommunitynewscorp.com

The number of corona increases in Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand, with their low number of cases, have long been prime examples of successful containment of the virus. But with their relatively low vaccination rates, the spread of the delta variant, and increasingly stringent blockages, the old success of corona strategies there is fading. There is also growing discontent among the population over the inability to obtain vaccines, for example, as well as frustration with the severe restrictions which are now in eighth week in the largest city of Sydney. Except in Melbourne, there is now a nighttime curfew in the rest of Victoria. In Sydney, confinement has been extended until September and a nighttime curfew has also been imposed in some suburbs.
Public HealthPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Australia Outbreak Grows, Spreads To New Zealand As Southeast Asia Deaths Spike

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia's most populous state reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney. The previous record in New South Wales, which includes Sydney, was 466 on Saturday. Three people died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the outbreak first detected in Sydney in mid-June to 60.
Economymarketpulse.com

New Zealand dollar steadies

The New Zealand dollar has stabilized on Friday but is in negative territory for a fifth straight day. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6824, down 0.04% on the day. It was quite the week for the RBNZ, which can take much of the responsibility for the New Zealand dollar tanking over 3% this week against the greenback. The RBNZ was widely expected to raise interest rates from 0.25% to 0.50% at its policy meeting, but an outbreak of Covid in New Zealand triggered a lockdown across the country. The central bank decided that this was not the time to hike rates, which would have made it the first major central bank to raise rates since the Covid pandemic hit in early 2020. The abrupt backtrack sent the New Zealand dollar sharply lower, and the currency has plunged 3.05% this week.
EconomyZDNet

Australia and Singapore complete blockchain-based trial of cross-border trade docs

Australian Border Force (ABF), alongside two Singaporean authorities, has announced the completion of a trial that tested the interoperability of two digital verification systems based on blockchain tech. Working with the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), Singapore Customs, and a handful of industry participants, including the Australian Chamber...
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Accor ALL Australia & New Zealand Triple Points

Accor has launched a new offer for stays of five nights or longer in New Zealand between December 1 – February 28, 2022. Accor Live Limitless (ALL) members nearn triple points if they book after registering for this offer between August 16 and September 22. You can access and register...
Businessglobalconstructionreview.com

Slow vaccination hampers construction recovery in Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand’s construction outlooks improved over the second quarter of this year but slow vaccination programmes, rising costs from supply chain pressures and labour shortages are creating considerable challenges, says consultant Turner & Townsend in its latest market report. Government stimulus helped grow Australia’s pipeline of construction work...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Vice

The World’s on Fire, Yet Australia Keeps Pumping Out the Gas

When Australia’s Black Summer bushfires began to burn, Melinda Plesman and her partner Dean Kennedy were among the first to lose everything. It was December 2019, and the fires were on their way to burning more than ten million hectares across the east coast when Plesman and Kennedy’s home in the regional New South Wales community of Nymboida was reduced to rubble.
EconomyAmerican Banker

National Australia Bank to buy Citigroup Australia consumer unit

National Australia Bank agreed to buy Citigroup’s Australian consumer business for about A$1.2 billion ($882 million). The Australian lender will pay the U.S. bank cash for the net assets of the Citigroup Consumer Business plus a premium of A$250 million, according to a statement from National Australia Monday. The bank said its net assets totaled A$3.2 billion, taking the implied valuation to A$3.45 billion. The required equity is approximately A$1.2 billion, National Australia said in the statement.
Public HealthCNBC

Australia's COVID-19 cases hit new record as 'reopening' debate heats up

Australia's most populous state New South Wales (NSW), the epicenter of the nation's Delta-fueled outbreak, reported 1,218 cases as authorities there are set to slightly ease restrictions after nine weeks in lockdown. The lockdown is scheduled to last until the end of September. NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian vowed to...
Public Health740thefan.com

New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New zealand reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, all in its biggest city Auckland, taking the total number of active cases in the latest community outbreak to 562. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 547 and 15 in the capital Wellington.

