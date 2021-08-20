Cancel
Afghanistan

The Latest: Official Taliban websites abruptly go offline

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Taliban websites that delivered the victorious insurgents’ official messages to Afghans and the world at large in five languages have abruptly gone offline. It is not immediately clear why the sites in the Pashto, Urdu, Arabic, English and Dari languages went offline Friday. They had been shielded by Cloudflare, a San Francisco-based content delivery network and denial-of-service protection provider.

