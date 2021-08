It’s tough to find much to complain about right now in Milwaukee. The Brewers enter late August with a 74-49 record, giving them the third-best record in the National League and a 7.5 game lead in the Central division. The team’s overall success has come with an interesting quirk, however. The Brewers have been a force to be reckoned with on the road, playing an excellent 21 games over .500 with a 42-21 record. On their home turf, they have seemingly been far less formidable. The team’s 32-28 record at American Family Field is acceptable, but it is a far cry from their dominance away from Wisconsin.