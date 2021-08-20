Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Davies expected to start as Chicago hosts Kansas City

By The Associated Press
Lynchburg News and Advance
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Royals (52-68, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-69, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (7-12, 5.69 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +101, Royals -119; over/under is even.

newsadvance.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Jonathan Holder
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Greg Holland
Person
Zach Davies
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Dillon Maples
Person
Kohl Stewart
Person
Brad Wieck
Person
Jesse Hahn
Person
Brad Keller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Was Kris Bryant part of Javy Baez talks involving Cubs, Mets?

The blockbuster trade between the Mets and Cubs on deadline day was almost even bigger, as The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal writes that Kris Bryant was also part of talks between the two clubs. The actual trade saw Javier Baez and Trevor Williams go to New York in exchange for top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, but Rosenthal reports that the larger version of the swap would’ve also seen the Mets land Bryant and another player off Chicago’s big league roster. In exchange, the Cubs would have received not only Crow-Armstrong, but also “a prospect they regarded even more highly and a major leaguer under multi-year club control.”
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Why this player should be moved this winter

(Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Nearly two years have passed since the KC Royals sent cash to the Yankees for Ryan McBroom, a first baseman-outfielder with promising power but absolutely no major league experience. He’s had his big league chances with the Royals—they’ve put him on the active roster several times—but hasn’t been able to stick with the big club.
MLBABC7 Chicago

Mahle scheduled to start as Cincinnati hosts Chicago

LINE: Reds -310, Cubs +245; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Chicago will play on Wednesday. The Reds are 32-28 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has slugged .433 this season. Max Schrock leads the team with a mark of .578. The Cubs have gone 22-41 away...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kansas City Royals host St. Louis Cardinals to start homestand

The Kansas City Royals have come back home and are set to begin a 7-game homestand. Their first foe is the St. Louis Cardinals. After a mixed bag of a road trip and a day off, the Kansas City Royals have finally returned home. The Royals haven’t played a home game since Thursday, July 29 (which happened to be a nice 5-0 win over the Chicago White Sox), but now they’re back in town and are getting set to face off against the St. Louis Cardinals.
MLBSports Illustrated

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kansas City heads to Chicago to take on the Cubs after taking three of four from the AL West-leading Houston Astros. It was a surprising series for the Royals after they had lost 11 of their last 15 games before that series. The Royals are trying to climb out of last place in the AL Central and currently sit a game back of the Twins for fourth place.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Michael Hermosillo Goes Back to the Bench

With wins over the Cubs on Friday and Saturday afternoon, the Royals have already won this series. But they’re looking to complete the sweep today. Alec Mills will go for Chicago and the right-hander Carlos Hernández is pitching for Kansas City. Here’s David Ross’ lineup in the finale. Chicago Cubs...
MLBsemoball.com

Hernandez strikes out eight; Royals batter Cubs 9-1

CHICAGO (AP) -- Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series. It was Chicago's franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City's...
MLBsemoball.com

Merrifield has 3 RBIs, Perez homers as KC downs Astros 7-1

HOUSTON (AP) -- Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, Salvador Perez extended a career high with his 33rd homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 7-1 on Monday night. The Royals have won seven of their last eight games, taking three of four from Houston...
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Cabrera hits 500th home run

TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer was a big moment for everyone who had a hand in the slugger’s stellar career. Even on the road, it was a big party. Cabrera became the 28th major leaguer to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.
MLBbleachernation.com

Tony La Russa Pulled Craig Kimbrel in the 8th Inning … for a Match-Up Lefty?

The White Sox’s continued misuse of Craig Kimbrel is something I just can’t let go. I’m not trying to be petty about it, both because I don’t *hate* the White Sox and also because it’s not like Craig Kimbrel was a lifer Cub. But it’s just really grinding my gears to see a guy who was the best reliever in baseball, and a Hall-of-Fame-bound closer, not being used as the closer after the July 31 trade.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa furious over 3-0 hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Video)

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was livid with catcher Seby Zavala over a 3-0 pitch Lance Lynn delivered to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tony La Russa was furious over a 3-0 hit by Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but this time his anger had nothing to do with the unwritten rules of baseball.
MLBnumberfire.com

Hunter Dozier starting for Kansas City Tuesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Dozier is getting the nod in right field while batting seventh in the order against Yankees starter Nestor Cortes. Our models project Dozier for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Hernandez scheduled to start as Kansas City hosts Houston

Houston Astros (70-47, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-67, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Royals: Carlos Hernandez (3-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +141, Astros -162; over/under is 10...
MLBYardbarker

Should Adalberto Mondesi move to centerfield?

What is Mondesi’s future? Nicky Lopez has been on fire this summer, hitting .332/.382/.408 over his last 54 games since mid-June with solid defense and a spurt of stolen bases. He has been worth 3.1 WAR, according to Fangraphs, more valuable than Trevor Story, Javier Baez, and everyone on the Royals roster. In Omaha, top prospect Bobby Witt, Jr. continues to rake. He has shown no signs of slowing down following his promotion to Triple-A, batting .293/.363/.575 with 25 home runs and 21 steals in 90 games overall this season. He has spent 76 games at shortstop and has provided the exemplary defense with good range and a strong arm. Meanwhile, Adalberto Mondesi has missed all but ten games this season with two separate oblique injuries. It is just another setback in what has been an injury-filled career for the promising young shortstop and it puts his future at the position into doubt. As Dayton Moore put it a few weeks ago, the Royals “can’t count on him as an everyday player.” Between Whit.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Luis Patino leads Rays past White Sox

Luis Patino allowed two runs in six innings as the host Tampa Bay Rays posted an 8-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Entering the game with a 6.00 ERA in three August starts, Patino (3-3) surrendered five hits and struck out five before exiting after 91 pitches.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Widener expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks (41-83, fifth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-66, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-1, 4.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (7-9, 4.01 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -178, Diamondbacks +154; over/under is 11 1/2...
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Gutierrez expected to start as Cincinnati hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (51-73, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (68-57, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-11, 3.33 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (8-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -145, Marlins +126; over/under is 9 runs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy