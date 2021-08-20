Robinhood Meme Rally Crashes, Registers a Dip in Prices by 10%
Robinhood has recorded a crash in prices on Thursday to $44.69 after the company reported earnings for the first time since its IPO listing. Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), a premium share stock trading app, has registered a dip in prices to $44.69 after the company reported its earnings for the first time since its IPO listing. On the third day of the market, the prices of RobinHood shares have experienced a downward curve and have fallen by a considerable 47% after rising to $85 on August 4.www.coinspeaker.com
