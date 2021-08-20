Robinhood Meme Rally Crashes, Registers a Dip in Prices by 10%

CryptoPunks set this new record following a purchase from payments giant, Visa. It also recently had two of its largest sales on Friday. CryptoPunk has set a daily sales record above $69 million on August 23rd, shortly after Visa Inc (NYSE: V) bought one of its NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The leading financial services corporation procured the CryptoPunk NFT for roughly 50 ETH, which translates to about $150,000 at the time of purchase. Soon after this, the trading volume for CryptoPunk NFTs shot through the roof as a wave of buyers swooped in. As of press time, the cheapest CryptoPunk NFT listing is about 75 ETH, which is over $249,000. The average sale price for the CryptoPunk portfolio is just over $258,000 worth of ETH, up $44,000 from yesterday’s $214,000 mark, according to CryptoSlam. Only yesterday, more than a dozen CryptoPunks each sold for less than $170,000 worth of ETH.