Coinspeaker

Robinhood Meme Rally Crashes, Registers a Dip in Prices by 10%

 9 days ago

Robinhood has recorded a crash in prices on Thursday to $44.69 after the company reported earnings for the first time since its IPO listing. Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), a premium share stock trading app, has registered a dip in prices to $44.69 after the company reported its earnings for the first time since its IPO listing. On the third day of the market, the prices of RobinHood shares have experienced a downward curve and have fallen by a considerable 47% after rising to $85 on August 4.

CoinSpeaker's coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres.

#Ipo#Stocks#Share Prices#Markets#Robinhood Markets Inc
