Soulja Boy Claims He Owns Atari, Now Plans to Sell the Gaming Company
Soulja Boy has reportedly claimed to be the owner of the electronic gaming company, Atari. The rapper recently jumped on his Instagram Live to announce that he is Atari’s new big boss, “I’m now the owner of Atari. I own the video game Atari.” The artist later revealed that the company was really happy with its own video game work for SouljaGame Consoles and SouljaGame Handhelds and even claimed that he is selling his own gaming company to Atari. Soulja Boy shared, “We are about to sell the company for…$140 million [USD]. Atari reached out…I just signed two deals with Atari. I’m the owner. The first rapper to ever own a video game company.”hypebeast.com
Comments / 0