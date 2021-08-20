Soulja Boy Claims He Owns Atari, Now Plans to Sell the Gaming Company

Thirty years ago this month, the Super NES was unleashed in North America on August 23. While the console had previously been available to Japanese and Korean customers a year prior, the move to North America was a significant one. Since its 1991 arrival stateside, the console has gone on to become one of the most beloved and popular machines in gaming history thanks to its wide assortment of iconic games that continue to inspire gamers and developers to this day. The Super NES helped solidify Nintendo’s position as a leading game console and video game maker worldwide and more importantly, it represented a whole new approach to the console business. Two and a half decades later, the Super NES has aged like a fine wine and still remains my personal favourite video game system of all time.