Following Maverick Viñales expected exit from team blue following the 2021 MotoGP season, Yamaha is now considering a new replacement from MotoAmerica, Jake Gagne. Yamaha accused Viñales of trying to break the engine of his M1 race bike. The dramatic turn of events led to a suspension in the Austrian GP and an apology from the Spaniard. Viñales will also not return to the team in the coming season, instead, he signed on with Aprilia.