Lisa Rinna always thinks she owns her mess on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it’s just a facade. And this is coming from someone who used to ride hard for Rinna and her big lips. But now after she completely outed Denise Richards on national TV and is so ride-or-die for Erika Jayne, she’s losing me. Her tactics are dirty. Rinna loves a mess and loves telling people to own it, but only if they come for her in any way. If they protect her from having to own her own shit (or talk about the husband), she loves them. If not, you’re chewed up and spit out like Denise and Garcelle Beauvais.