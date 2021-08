Today star Al Roker owns two homes: a stunning townhouse in Manhattan which he purchased over 15 years ago, and a second home in the Hudson River Valley. Along with his wife, Deborah Roberts and their three children, Leila, Nicholas and Courtney, they have been staying at the latter a lot during the coronavirus pandemic. Al has unveiled more of the property on social media than ever before. Speaking to Forbes, he previously described it as the "anti-Hamptons", adding that, "You can still go to the grocery store and get a quart of milk for less than $35," while the design is every bit as lavish.