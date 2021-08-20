Flood Advisory issued for Carter, Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-20 02:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Carter; Johnson The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Carter County in east Tennessee Southwestern Johnson County in east Tennessee * Until 700 AM EDT. * At 349 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elizabethton, Doeville, Sadie and Hunter. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov
