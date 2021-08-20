Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore swells and waves along with high tide early Saturday morning will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from midnight tonight to 1 PM CDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low tide occurred at 8:20 PM. High tide occurs Saturday at 6:26 AM. Low tide at 9:15 PM Saturday.

Franklin County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding with 1-2 feet of inundation. Isolated areas of 2.5 feet of inundation are possible. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Gulf and Coastal Franklin Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Calhoun Islands, Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life- threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding with 1-2 feet of inundation. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Gulf and Coastal Franklin Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding with 1-2 feet of inundation. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...South Walton and Coastal Bay Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 AM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sanilac THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANILAC COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac.
Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Calhoun Islands, Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 9 PM CDT this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low tide 2:32 PM this afternoon. High tide occurs late tonight at 2:10 AM. Low tide at 3:23 PM Monday.
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding is expected with water levels between 1 to 3 feet above normally dry ground. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of the surf at all times. Stay off of jetties, rocks, and logs, and never turn your back to the ocean. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large waves expected along the coast. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Southern Schoolcraft County: Near Lakeview Park and Seul Choix Point.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 19:39:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe; Summers THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHEASTERN SUMMERS AND SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 9 PM CDT this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low tide 2:32 PM this afternoon. High tide occurs late tonight at 2:10 AM. Low tide at 3:23 PM Monday.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Charlevoix, Leelanau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Charlevoix; Leelanau BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Leelanau and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 05:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Calhoun Islands, Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Emmet, Benzie, Manistee, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 17:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Guadalupe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE COUNTY At 542 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Vaughn, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vaughn. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 189 and 204. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 272 and 286. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding is expected with water levels between 1 to 3 feet above normally dry ground. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 01:12:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-29 09:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind advisory means that winds of 25 to 35 MPH are expected with higher gusts. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Wind Advisory remains in effect * A ridge of high pressure to the south of the islands continue to hold windy conditions over the territory tonight. Wind speeds up to 30 mph with higher gusts are observed across the territory. Winds are forecast to subside on early Sunday. * TIMING...through Sunday morning * IMPACTS...Expect possible downed tree limbs as well as shifting of loose and unsecured small objects due to strong winds. Gusty winds will make driving difficult and may cause hazardous conditions for mariners. FAUTUAGA MO SAVILI MALOLOSI OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 910 PO ASO TOANA`I AUKUSO 28 2021 ...O loo faaauau FAUTUAGA MO SAVILI MALOLOSI * O peau mamafa o le ea o lo`o i saute o le atunu`u o le a faatupulaia ai pea savili malolosi i le po nanei. O savili e oo atu i le 30 mph le malolosi ma e agi faata`uta`u i taimi o loo vaaia nei i luga o le atunu`u. O nei savili o le a amata ona fa`aitiitia i le Aso Sa. * TAIMI...seia oo i le taeao o le Aso Sa. * AAFIAGA...E pau`u ai laau, lelea ai mea-totino e le`i faamaumauina ma faaleagaina ai apa ma taualuga o fale. Savili malolosi e mafai ona faafaigata ai ona faafoe ai taavale, ae maise lava taavale maualuluga. E sousou foi le sami ona o le malolosi o savili. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O Fautuaga mo Savili Malolosi o lona uiga ua iai savili e 25 i le 35 mph ma e faata`uta`u i le atunuu. O nei savili malolosi o le a faafaigata ai ona faafoe taavale i luga o le aualatele, aemaise lava taavale maualuluga. Faamolemole ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal THE DUST ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated and exited the area. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire.

