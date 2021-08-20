Dense Fog Advisory issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-20 03:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0