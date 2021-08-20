Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Brunswick Township, NJ

WATCH: Crash Video Showing Car Crashing Into NJ Wendy’s

By rayraimundi
wabcradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (77WABC) — A driver’s car flew over a swath of grass, flipped upside down and crashed into a New Jersey Wendy’s. The harrowing incident all caught on camera. The driver was traveling south on Route 130 in South Brunswick around 1 p.m. on Monday when she lost...

wabcradio.com

Comments / 31

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Traffic
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Accidents
City
South Brunswick Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Posted by
Reuters

After setback, U.S. House Democrats near deal on Biden agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives appeared to have forged a compromise between centrists and progressives on Tuesday that would enable them to advance key parts of President Joe Biden's agenda. Democratic lawmakers teed up an early-afternoon vote on Biden's ambitious plan for trillions...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Likely Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed several hours Tuesday by a “recent possible anomalous health incident,” the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi said. The U.S. government uses that phrase to describe what’s known as “Havana syndrome,” a rash of mysterious health incidents...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden to stick with Aug. 31 deadline for Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden does not plan to extend the Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, an administration official confirmed Tuesday. Biden will accept a recommendation from Pentagon officials that more time is not necessary to evacuate American citizens and civilians from the country. Multiple news outlets reported, however, that Biden has asked for contingency plans should the situation change and more time is needed.
Posted by
The Hill

Hochul makes New York the 31st state to have had a female governor

When Kathy Hochul (D) took her oath of office to succeed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) shortly after midnight Tuesday, she became the 57th person — and the first woman – in New York’s nearly 250-year history to hold the state's top office. Hochul becomes the ninth female governor in...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail

The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced to more than five months in jail on Monday for burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the nation’s capital days shortly before the Jan. 6 riot.
Posted by
The Associated Press

What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?

What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?. It means Pfizer’s shot for people 16 and older has now undergone the same rigorous testing and regulatory review as dozens of other long-established vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency...
Posted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
Posted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.
Posted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.
Posted by
The Hill

CVS Health mandates vaccines for some employees

CVS Health on Monday announced it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all corporate employees and certain clinical workers who interact with patients. The two groups of employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31, while pharmacists will have until Nov. 30 to get the shot, the company said. “From the...

Comments / 31

Community Policy