'Sweet Girl' Review: An Over-the-Top Anti-Big Pharma Brawler

By Nick Schager
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Pharma are killers, and they take a resounding beating, in “Sweet Girl” — literally. An actioner about a father who responds to personal tragedy by going on a bloodthirsty rampage with his teen daughter in tow, Brian Andrew Mendoza’s feature debut is a giddily outlandish exploitation throwback, featuring Jason Momoa as a grieving bruiser whose answer for everything is violence, violence and more violence. Delivering the sort of R-rated macho carnage that was all the rage in the ’80s and ’90s, when it debuts on Netflix on Aug. 20.

www.lmtonline.com

MoviesRoger Ebert

Sweet Girl

You can immediately see why Jason Momoa not only signed up to play the lead in the action-revenge thriller "Sweet Girl" but also executive-produced it. It's a sprawling, bruising, sometimes convoluted, often emotionally exhausting drama with action sequences stitched into it. It's about a man trying to get revenge for his wife's death from cancer at the hands of a depraved and indifferent pharmaceutical company while his daughter (Isabela Merced) is pulled along by the currents of his rage. Momoa's character, ex-military guy Ray Cooper, feels like one of those soft-spoken, "All-American" character parts, the kind that's currently being played by an array of fortysomething Anglo guys in baseball caps. As such, it asserts Momoa, who is half-Native Hawaiian and part Native American, as a representative everyman, just as relatable as somebody like Mark Wahlberg or Matt Damon. And it gives Momoa, who gained fame as Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones" and Aquaman, a chance to show us sides he hasn't presented yet—in particular the distress of an ordinary (though large and tough) man who has no superpowers or cavalry, and must go it alone against enemies that get away with murder because the system is set up to rubber-stamp their profit-making.
Moviesarcamax.com

'Sweet Girl' review: Jason Momoa action-thriller packs brawn and brains

"Sweet Girl" may appear to be your average action-thriller, but it proves itself to be anything but. Director Brian Andrew Mendoza's Pittsburgh-shot and -set film premiered Friday on Netflix. Everything about its first hour-plus would lead viewers to believe it's a slick but relatively standard revenge flick about a man who makes some unfortunate decisions after being pushed to the brink. There are chases, shootouts, hand-to-hand combat and even an attempt to flee the authorities that culminates on top of PNC Park.

