Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Ted Lasso' Recap: We'll Have What Ted's Having

By Alan Sepinwall
Laredo Morning Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA review of this week’s Ted Lasso, “Rainbow,” coming up just as soon as you have a ticket for Reba McEntire…. Early in “Rainbow,” Ted and the team are watching video of yet another Richmond loss in what increasingly feels like a wasted season for the club. Our hero suggests that the key to escaping the spiral is for the players to put their faith in communism — or rather, “rom-communism,” as in movies like When Harry Met Sally or The Wedding Planner. Why? As Ted explains, “Believing in rom-communism is all about believing everything’s gonna work out in the end.”

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Jason Sudeikis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Christmas#The Wedding Planner#Dubai Air#Bantr#British#Nigerian#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguenewsbrig.com

‘Ted Lasso’: Brett Goldstein, MJ Delaney on Roy’s Last Match

One of the most pivotal character moments in the “Ted Lasso” first season finale came down as a late-in-the-day change to the scene, Emmy-nominated director MJ Delaney recalls. In “The Hope That Kills You,” Roy Kent (supporting comedy actor nominee Brett Goldstein) took the field for one final time. It...
TV Serieswmleader.com

Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed Reacts to That Spitting Scene

We can’t just be a goldfish and forget that spitting scene from Ted Lasso‘s newest episode. Episode five of Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed comedy features Nate the Great (Nick Mohammed) hocking a loogie at his reflection in a mirror in an attempt to build his confidence. This moment came about after boss Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) admits to physically making herself big before entering intimidating situations.
TV Seriestheyoungfolks.com

Every rom-com reference in this week’s ‘Ted Lasso,’ explained

This article contains spoilers for Ted Lasso season 2, episode 5, ‘Rainbow.’. In case last week’s Love Actually cue card tribute wasn’t enough, AppleTV+ really wants you to know that Ted Lasso believes in rom-communism. At the beginning of this week’s episode, ‘Rainbow’, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) addresses the players of...
TV Seriescarolinajournal.com

Is ‘Ted Lasso’ a modern-day legislator?

Five episodes into “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV, and I have concluded that it is the wittiest, best written, and most entertaining show I have watched in a long time. The characters are cleverly curated and superbly acted. Jason Sudeikis is fabulous. If left at that, perhaps it would be...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Primetimer

The Fashion of Ted Lasso

David Beckham, Dwayne Wade, and Roger Federer are sports stars who regularly appear on Best Dressed lists. In the ‘90s, Beckham proved that playing soccer for a living doesn’t have to mean a closet packed with tracksuits — although he even made those look runway-ready. The Apple TV+ sensation Ted Lasso has some Beckham wannabes-in-waiting (see Jamie Tartt) and costume designer Jacky Levy has tapped into how players assert individuality regardless of whether they're wearing the same kit or are out on the town celebrating.
TV SeriesKansas City Star

Jason Sudeikis didn’t plan on a ‘Ted Lasso’ Christmas episode. Here’s how they did it

More about KC’s Jason Sudeikis and ‘Ted Lasso’. A stop-motion opening credit sequence. A “Love Actually” reenactment. A rousing cover of a Darlene Love classic. “Ted Lasso’s” mid-August Christmas episode might be the most earnest half-hour in a series already unabashed in its optimism and joy. And if, like the promotional gag that inspired Jason Sudeikis’ soccer coach, the holiday episode sounds like it can’t possibly work, trust that “Ted Lasso” once again pulls it off: With precise writing and a carefully calibrated tone, “Carol of the Bells” is one of the best entries in its acclaimed second season.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Did Ted Lasso Just Reveal Rebecca's Bantr Match? Or Was It a Misdirect?

Do you believe in communism — err, rom-communism? What about a potential romance between a biscuit maker and a biscuit connoisseur? Friday’s Ted Lasso goes there (or at least hints at the idea of going there) with the eponymous Midwestern coach and “Bossgirl” Rebecca — and you probably have an opinion on the matter. Throughout Season 2, Episode 5, Rebecca chats with her Bantr match, known only as “LDN152.” Asked what she’s looking for on the dating app, AFC Richmond’s team owner answers, “Love, I suppose.” While in attendance at Richmond’s match against the Owls, Rebecca tells LDN152 that she’s at a...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Ted Lasso is Wonderfully Terrible & Terribly Wonderful: A Cynic's Take

I really don't want to be the person to burst everyone's bubble, but Ted Lasso is bad. Not that the show itself is not well-written or acted– it is, in fact, impeccably produced– but it is simply so out of touch with reality as to be irresponsible. It is the most-unmoored-from-reality show on television and any streaming network, and that includes animated shows about the Marvel Cinematic Universe where T'Challa goes to space or where a septuagenarian mad scientist hops into a different dimension with his dim-witted grandson.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Ted Lasso’ Pays Homage to Rom-Coms in ‘Rainbow’ (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2, Episode 5, “Rainbow.”]. “Rainbow” is perhaps best summed up by a line Ted (Jason Sudeikis) utters early on in the episode: With a dejected team and a few tempers flaring after the latest loss, he tells his players, “I believe in rom-communism.” What is rom-communism? It’s the belief that if the people in rom-coms can go through lighthearted struggles and still end up happy, so can they.
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

How ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Brett Goldstein can overcome vote-splitting to win the Emmy

The second season of Apple TV+’s hit series “Ted Lasso” could not have come at a better time. Not only are viewers in need of some of the show’s signature feel-good comedy as the pandemic surges once more, but the fact that the show is airing during the second phase of Emmy voting (Aug. 19-30) — meaning it is in front of voters at the most opportune time — could spell good news for the people involved in the show as well. And this could be especially good for Brett Goldstein, who is both a writer on “Ted Lasso” and...
TV & VideosABC Action News

Emmy Nomination for Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift is starring as Leslie Higgins in Apple’s high rating show Ted Lasso, his work in the show has led to a nomination for a Primetime Emmy for Comedy Actor in a Supporting Role. Apple has scored 20 Emmys for this hit series, which makes Emmy history as the most nominated freshman comedy series ever.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Ted Lasso’ 2×05 Review: “Rainbow”

This show continues to bring its A-game even when AFC Richmond isn’t fighting for promotion on the pitch. Ted Lasso 2×05 “Rainbow” pays homage to classic romantic comedies as it becomes one itself. It makes sense that one of the most famous comfort shows would eventually take such direct inspiration from one of the most comforting film genres.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Ted Lasso’s New Mystery: Who is Rebecca Texting on Bantr?

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 5 “Rainbow” is an ode to romantic comedies. From Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) hilariously rushing to be with his one true love, the soccer pitch, to Higgins (Jeremy Swift) sweetly declaring his love for his own “rainbow,” it’s a schmaltzy ode to feel-good love stories. Which leads us to ask…is Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) on the verge of her happily ever after? A key theme of this season has been AFC Richmond’s owner’s quest to find someone worthy of her. And it seems she’s found someone she connects with on the blind dating app Bantr. What if it’s Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) himself?
CelebritiesPeople

Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster on Playing Lovable Bad Boy Jamie Tartt: 'He's a Lot Softer on the Inside'

No one understands and appreciates fans' love-hate relationship with Ted Lasso's resident bad boy Jamie Tartt than the actor who plays him, Phil Dunster. "This is just a continuation of the peeling back of Jamie's onion skin. It was pretty stinky on the outside and it continues to be stinky," Dunster, 29, says of the character's second season antics. "But he's actually a lot softer on the inside."

Comments / 0

Community Policy