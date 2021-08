Monster Hunter Stories 2 has been out for a full month, and we’ve gotten two title updates so far. This game serves as a love letter to Monster Hunter, with the player taking the role of a Monster Trainer – or a Rider – that is trying to help save the world from destruction. As a gigantic fan of the Monster Hunter franchise, this game filled me with joy and fear alike. With Stories, the gameplay changes from the regular Monster Hunter experience to a turn-based RPG with basic skill and attack elements. Did Stories 2 fix some of the major problems from the original game, or is it time to shelve the idea entirely? Let’s take a look.