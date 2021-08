Bitcoin price is flirting with resistance at $50,000. The first attempt has led to a short-term rejection, but the king of cryptocurrency appears determined as ever. According to Elliott Wave International’s resident crypto expert Tony Carrion, there are plenty of signs that suggest “greater price appreciation” is “unfolding” across the crypto market. If he’s correct, the top cryptocurrency could be ready to embark on its final leg up to set the ultimate record for this cycle.