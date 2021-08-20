Cancel
Skin Care

Pregnancy skincare: what is the best beauty routine for you and your baby?

By Annabel Jones,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year showed productivity in a whole new light, with the pandemic leaving room for many happy couples to announce their pregnancies. Indeed, if the pandemic has an upside it could well be the recent baby boom. From Google to Goop, there' s plenty of advice about how to...

Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
Posted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.
Skin CarePosted by
Woman's World

3 Natural Oils That Will Banish Wrinkles, Brighten Dark Circles, and Give You Glowing Skin

Want to reap the benefits of pricey oil-infused anti-aging creams and products for skin? Then go straight to the source. Anti-aging skin products often contain potentially toxic chemicals like parabens and artificial fragrances, but you don’t need all that to get a glowing, smooth complexion. You can find the best skin healing ingredients right in nature, and there are a few products out there that preserve their purity so that you’re getting all the good stuff without the extra. Check out our recommendations below.
Skin CareHelloGiggles

Here's How to Get Rid of Dark Armpits, According to Dermatologists

Like a bad breakout or upper lip hair, dark armpits can spark insecurities in many of us. It can be hard to love those pesky shadows on our underarms, but it'd be a shame to let this condition have a major impact on our confidence. After all, temps are high AF this summer, and we want to wear all the tank tops and sleeveless dresses our hearts desire without worrying about how our armpits look.
washingtoninformer.com

Give Your Baby the Best Hope for a Healthy Start

As a mom and director of Maternal and Child Health at Community of Hope, I’ve been reflecting on the healthy start that I work towards for my children and for the community around me. Too often, I’ve observed that it’s hard for people living in under-resourced communities to have access to quality and affordable healthcare. Historic inequities and ensuing disparities in access have contributed to these areas having high mortality rates for Black mothers and babies.   At Community of Hope, we offer Healthy Start for families. This federal grant-funded program, awarded to DC Health and sub-awarded to Community of Hope, is available for District residents and aims to improve health outcomes before, during, and after pregnancy, and reduce racial/ethnic differences in rates of infant death and adverse pregnancy outcomes. The program accomplishes this by focusing on providing care coordination support to those communities that have the highest rates of infant mortality and poor maternal health outcomes in the District, helping to strengthen linkages to care and birthing support.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Bella Hadid Swears By This LED Mask For Post-Travel Skin Care

It seems like there is no shortage of ways that skin can get stressed out. Finding the right skin care routine and sticking to it is never enough to satisfy it; stress, travel, and even weather changes can wreak havoc on otherwise perfectly content skin, which is incredibly frustrating, to say the least. When chaos strikes, it's always helpful to have a trusty treatment ready to go — which, for Bella Hadid, is a nearly $400 LED light therapy mask.
Skin CareByrdie

Reviewed: Tula's Eye Balm Provides a Quick Fix for Tired Eyes

We put the Tula Skincare Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. There's nothing I love more than quick, easy solutions to beauty problems. Whether it’s covering a pimple with...
Skin CareAllure

The Neutrogena® Hydro Boost Night Pressed Face Serum Is the Perfect Addition to Your Nighttime Skin-Care Routine

As a beauty editor who loves trying everything new, I'm constantly finding fresh favorites. I especially love testing out products that take a coveted spot on the 2021 Allure Readers' Choice Awards winners' list — after all, Allure readers are just as beauty-savvy as our editors are — and I think I've found my new favorite overnight skin-care treatment, the Neutrogena® Hydro Boost Night Pressed Face Serum.
Skin Carefashionisers.com

How to Select Your Next Skincare Brand

Choosing the right skincare products can feel overwhelming, particularly as the industry continues to rapidly grow and new products are introduced each and every month. As challenging as it can feel to explore the variety of brands currently on the market, it’s essential to prioritize your skincare selection. The cleansers,...
Skin Carecoveteur.com

The Ultimate Skin-Care Routine to Get Rid of Dark Spots for Good

Hyperpigmentation is one of the most frustrating skin conditions to treat, largely due to its persistent nature and the chronic, unavoidable exposure to two of its main causes: the sun and hormones. Depending on your budget and motivation, treatment plans involve over-the-counter skin-care products, prescribed topicals, and in-office treatments. According to board-certified dermatologist and Docent medical advisor Dr. Farhaad Riyaz, the treatment plan needs to address the excess melanin production while also reducing inflammation.

