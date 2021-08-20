Cancel
'Sweet Girl' Review: An Over-the-Top Anti-Big Pharma Brawler

By Nick Schager
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Pharma are killers, and they take a resounding beating, in “Sweet Girl” — literally. An actioner about a father who responds to personal tragedy by going on a bloodthirsty rampage with his teen daughter in tow, Brian Andrew Mendoza’s feature debut is a giddily outlandish exploitation throwback, featuring Jason Momoa as a grieving bruiser whose answer for everything is violence, violence and more violence. Delivering the sort of R-rated macho carnage that was all the rage in the ’80s and ’90s, when it debuts on Netflix on Aug. 20.

www.nhregister.com

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
wegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa had a brilliant response to celebrities who don’t shower

Recently Hollywood has been torn by a heated debate – divided over the big question, should celebrities shower daily? That’s right, A-listers bathing habits are currently going viral, with many coming forward to share how they don’t use soap every day. When asked about his stance in the whole personal hygiene debate, Jason Momoa gave a hilarious answer, reassuring fans that he isn’t opposed to water, and prefers to stay clean.
MoviesPopculture

Jason Momoa's First Netflix Movie Skyrockets Straight to No. 1 After Debut

Jason Moma's new Netflix movie soared straight to number 1 on the platform in its very first night. Sweet Girl, a drama-thriller about a widowed father on a mission for revenge, is the number 1 movie on Netflix at the time of this writing and number 1 on the service overall. However, the surge in views does not necessarily reflect the movie's quality.
MoviesMovieWeb

Dave Bautista Wants to Team with Jason Momoa for a Lethal Weapon Style Buddy Movie

These days there are movies made out of many a throwaway comment or ambitious little bit of banter, so when Dave Bautistamakes a suggestion that Jason Momoa should make a movie with him, who is to say that someone will not want to make that happen. Bautista has seen a meteoric rise in his career since he became known for playing Drax in Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy, appearing in Zack Snyder's Army of The Dead on Netflix, and soon to appear in the remake of Dune, but he has also been quite forward in letting people know what type of movies he wants to make and what he doesn't.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Sweet Girl

You can immediately see why Jason Momoa not only signed up to play the lead in the action-revenge thriller "Sweet Girl" but also executive-produced it. It's a sprawling, bruising, sometimes convoluted, often emotionally exhausting drama with action sequences stitched into it. It's about a man trying to get revenge for his wife's death from cancer at the hands of a depraved and indifferent pharmaceutical company while his daughter (Isabela Merced) is pulled along by the currents of his rage. Momoa's character, ex-military guy Ray Cooper, feels like one of those soft-spoken, "All-American" character parts, the kind that's currently being played by an array of fortysomething Anglo guys in baseball caps. As such, it asserts Momoa, who is half-Native Hawaiian and part Native American, as a representative everyman, just as relatable as somebody like Mark Wahlberg or Matt Damon. And it gives Momoa, who gained fame as Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones" and Aquaman, a chance to show us sides he hasn't presented yet—in particular the distress of an ordinary (though large and tough) man who has no superpowers or cavalry, and must go it alone against enemies that get away with murder because the system is set up to rubber-stamp their profit-making.
Moviesarcamax.com

'Sweet Girl' review: Jason Momoa action-thriller packs brawn and brains

"Sweet Girl" may appear to be your average action-thriller, but it proves itself to be anything but. Director Brian Andrew Mendoza's Pittsburgh-shot and -set film premiered Friday on Netflix. Everything about its first hour-plus would lead viewers to believe it's a slick but relatively standard revenge flick about a man who makes some unfortunate decisions after being pushed to the brink. There are chases, shootouts, hand-to-hand combat and even an attempt to flee the authorities that culminates on top of PNC Park.
Movieshypable.com

‘Sweet Girl’ movie review: Momoa brings action, Merced brings heart

Our Sweet Girl movie review is spoiler-free! Check out what we thought of this action thriller starring Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced. Right off the bat, one of the most difficult aspects of this Sweet Girl movie review will be to keep it spoiler-free. Suffice it to say there’s an interesting twist that could change your perception of events, and while I can’t talk about it here, it underlines everything I talk about in this article.
Slate

The Bananas Twist in Jason Momoa’s No. 1 Netflix Hit, Explained

Upon first glance, the new movie Sweet Girl does not really seem like the kind of movie that would have a mind-blowing twist. It stars Jason Momoa as Ray Cooper and Isabela Merced as his daughter Rachel, both of whom are left devastated after Amanda (Adria Arjona), Ray’s wife and Rachel’s mother, dies of cancer. A new drug that could have saved her life was pulled off the market after a larger company, BioPrime, pays them off in order to keep a monopoly on treatment. Ray blames BioPrime’s CEO, Simon Keeley (Justin Bartha), and thus a quest for justice begins.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
arcamax.com

Isabela Merced hoping for Sweet Girl sequel

Isabela Merced wants to make a sequel to 'Sweet Girl'. The 20-year-old actress features in the new action movie with Jason Momoa and was thrilled to work with 87eleven on the stunts in the new film - which has been directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza in his feature debut. Isabela...
CelebritiesPopculture

Jason Momoa Reveals Which 2 of His Projects His Kids Aren't Allowed to Watch

Jason Momoa has a couple of rules when it comes to his kids' TV diets, including the shows and movies that he stars in. The actor talked about balancing fatherhood and Hollywood stardom in a new interview on the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa this weekend. He said that his children are not allowed to watch some of his more graphic, violent work.

