Singer Jhené Aiko atteneded the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in Los Angeles at El Capitan Theater the other day and she looked like a Goddess! You may be wondering why she was there but she is featured on a song with Swaelee for the movie. It’s Marvel’s first-ever Asian superhero movie. Jhene wore a very pretty flowy embroidered white gown with dramatic sleeves, pleats and ear cuff jewelry. I have the details on the designer that made her intricate gown inside, have a lovely day everyone.