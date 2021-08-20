Netflix Reports Some Eye-Popping Numbers About Its International Offerings

Network Scorecard: Scoring the networks based on their history of airing and supporting sci fi and fantasy television shows. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu have been around for a while and each of those streaming services has produced some notable sci fi and fantasy originals as well non-genre entries (click on the links to see the individual scorecards for each). But those services are now getting some serious competition from the likes of Apple TV+, Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access), HBO Max, Disney+, and more. The newer services have really only been in the game for a few years now, so it is hard to make a full assessment of them at this point. But following is a quick look at four of the bigger names right now.