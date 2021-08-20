Cancel
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you worried about more coronavirus cases as school resumes?

By ABC 17 News Team
 4 days ago
Students in Mid-Missouri -- both at the K-12 and college level -- are returning to classrooms amid a continuing summer surge in coronavirus cases.

Many schools and higher education institutions have taken steps to slow the spread of the virus, such as requiring masks indoors. But data show more children are contracting the virus during the current wave powered by the more contagious delta variant.

Do you worry about more cases when classes resume? Vote in the poll below.

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

