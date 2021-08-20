Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Malaysian royals meet over new PM, likely choice stirs anger

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yr2uR_0bXXzCMV00
Malaysia Politics (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Malaysian state royals are meeting Friday at the national palace to discuss the appointment of a new prime minister, with the likely choice stirring public anger and warnings of more political instability.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is poised to take the top job after reportedly gaining the support of 114 lawmakers, a slender majority.

Ismail’s appointment would see the return of the United Malays National Organization, which ruled Malaysia since independence from Britain in 1957 before it was ousted in 2018 over a multibillion-dollar financial scandal.

The pick also would essentially restore the ruling alliance of Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned as prime minister on Monday after less than 18 months in office.

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah met with the lawmakers who reportedly back Ismail on Thursday, and his meeting with nine other ethnic Malay state rulers Friday is expected to discuss the outcome.

The king’s role is largely ceremonial in Malaysia, but he appoints the person he believes has majority support in Parliament as prime minister and the state rulers can advise him on such appointments.

Ismail's 114 reported votes exceed the 111 needed for a simple majority but is close to the backing Muhyiddin had and was unable to keep. Ismail is from UMNO, the larger party in the alliance, leaving him on firmer ground, but he still needs Muhyiddin’s party for enough support to lead.

Angry Malaysians have launched an online petition to protest Ismail's candidacy, with more than 340,000 signatures collected so far. Many believe Ismail's appointment will only return the status quo, with its perceived failed response to a worsening pandemic.

Malaysia has one of the world’s highest infection rates and deaths per capita, despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June. Daily new infections have more than doubled since June to hit a record 22,928 on Thursday, bringing the country's total to nearly 1.5 million cases. Deaths have surged to above 13,000.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

218K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhyiddin Yassin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Parliament#Umno#Malaysians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Related
AsiaPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Malaysian PM arrives at palace, set to submit resignation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — Embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arrived at the palace for a meeting with the king Monday, where he is expected to hand in his resignation after conceding he didn't have majority support to rule. His expected resignation comes less than 18 months after...
AsiaStamford Advocate

A timeline of events leading to Malaysian PM's resignation

A timeline of the political turmoil that led to Monday's resignation of embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin:. Feb 24, 2020: A reformist ruling alliance collapses after more than 35 lawmakers withdraw their support, led by Muhyiddin's Bersatu party. Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad quits abruptly to protest Bersatu's plan to form a new government with the corruption-tainted regime led by the United Malays National Organization party that he ousted in 2018 elections.
wtaq.com

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin resigns -palace statement

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin offered his resigation on Monday but will remain as a caretaker premier, the palace said in a statement, after months of political turmoil caused by infighting in his ruling coalition. Muhyiddin, who came to power in March 2020, will remain as...
Posted by
Times Leader

Malaysia’s king to meet political leaders to find new PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king is set Tuesday to meet the heads of political parties as he swiftly began the task of finding a new prime minister amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic. The resignation Monday of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin after less than 18 months in office followed...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Malaysian King Urges Politicians To Unite As New PM Hunt Starts

Malaysia's king on Tuesday urged rival politicians to unite to battle a worsening coronavirus outbreak as the hunt began for a new prime minister, an opposition leader said. Analysts said the monarch, who appoints the premier, was trying to push the country's political parties towards forming a unity government following Muhyiddin Yassin's resignation Monday.
ourquadcities.com

Malaysian king picks ex-deputy PM as nation’s new leader

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s longest-governing political party reclaimed the premiership it lost in a shock 2018 election defeat, after the king on Friday named its candidate, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, as the country’s new leader. Ismail was the deputy prime minister under the government of Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned...
Politicschemindnews.com

New Malaysian PM brings back to power a party known for corruption

On Friday, Malaysia’s king appointed Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister, restoring power to a party marred by bribery allegations as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak and an economic crisis. Muhyiddin Yassin, who stepped down on Monday after coalition infighting cost him his majority, was replaced...
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

Jokowi congratulates new Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sent a congratulatory message to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, after he was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister by the King on Saturday (Aug 21). The message was sent via Jokowi's Twitter [email protected]. "Warmest congratulations Your Excellency Ismail Sabri [email protected]...
Asiaarcamax.com

Malaysia's new premier calls for cooperation, end to power grabs

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob struck a tone of reconciliation in his inaugural public address, seeking to bring stability to a nation that has seen three premiers in 18 months. Ismail extended an invitation to opposition leaders to be part of the National Recovery Council that oversees the country’s...
Public Healthkelo.com

Malaysia’s new PM invites opposition to join COVID-19 effort

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday he will invite opposition leaders to join the government’s special committees to address the COVID-19 crisis. Ismail Sabri took charge https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/tough-task-ahead-malaysias-new-pm-ismail-sabri-amid-crises-2021-08-20 on Saturday with a slim parliamentary majority as the Southeast Asian nation battles its worst COVID-19...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

In first speech, new Malaysian PM seeks opposition help with pandemic

Bangkok — In his first speech since taking over as prime minister, Malaysia's Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Sunday invited opposition parties to serve on government committees set up to address the coronavirus pandemic. "It is imperative that political stability is swiftly achieved through togetherness, and this includes cross-party cooperation,” said...
AsiaMinneapolis Star Tribune

Malaysia's new PM strikes conciliatory tone in 1st address

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob struck a conciliatory tone in his first national address Sunday, saying he would embrace the opposition in an effort to tackle the runaway pandemic and revive a slumping economy. A day after being sworn in, Ismail said the political...
BusinessWashington Post

Malaysia’s New Leader Carries Old Baggage

So much for a changing of the guard in Malaysia. The new governing coalition looks a lot like the one that collapsed last week amid defections, record Covid-19 cases and a diminished outlook for economic recovery. The resemblance doesn’t bode well for the durability of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration.
Asiawhbl.com

Malaysian PM to announce new cabinet this week – Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will announce his cabinet line-up this week, state news agency Bernama reported on Monday, citing the premier. Ismail Sabri was sworn in on Saturday following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin last week. He took charge as the Southeast Asian...
Public Healthlmu.edu

SOUTHEAST ASIA: HOW COVID-19 TRANSFORMS GOVERNING

NELLY CARRILLO WRITES — The pandemic has undoubtedly changed the way average citizens go about their life. Additionally, we see significant changes in the way countries govern themselves across the globe. These special circumstances allow elected officials to use different methods to govern and it also allows them to keep themselves in power.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Malaysia's new prime minister takes office amid COVID surge

Ismail Sabri Yaakob began work on Monday as Malaysia's new prime minister, bringing the once-dominant but corruption-plagued United Malays National Organization (UMNO) back to power. Why it matters: The new government will have to contend with the country’s worst-yet outbreak of COVID-19 and try to usher in a semblance of...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Indonesia Cabinet minister gets 12 years in COVID-19 graft

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's anti-graft court sentenced a former Cabinet minister to 12 years in prison on Monday after finding him guilty of bribery related to the government's distribution of coronavirus aid. Former Social Affairs Minister Juliari Peter Batubara was arrested in December after he turned himself in to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy