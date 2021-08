Binance makes the verification of new users mandatory – and existing accounts will have to face restrictions sooner or later if the verification is not made. The world’s largest crypto trading platform has been in the crosshairs of regulators around the world for some time as it allegedly operates unlicensed businesses. For this reason, the EU Commission wants to illegalize anonymous crypto wallets (Trending Topics reported). The commission demands that in the future, if possible, all transactions of crypto assets can be traced and assigned to persons. Binance is now responding to the demands – and more likely to the ongoing reviews by the regulatory authorities: There should be new KYC rules – which means the company will be stricter when collecting user data (KYC).