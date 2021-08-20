Park Gyu Young Thanks Go Min Si For Warm Gift On Set Of Her New Drama

Actress Kim Yoo Jung participated in a pictorial and interview with Allure!. Kim Yoo Jung is slated to lead the upcoming historical fantasy drama “Lovers of the Red Sky.” The interviewer mentioned that there are people who become interested in a drama after hearing that she is going to star in it and she replied, “That feels good. But it isn’t easy, right? Even people I know might say, ‘I’ll watch it because you’re in it,’ but it’s not easy to actually sit down and watch it. I don’t think of myself as an actor you can trust to watch yet. I think that the work ahead of me is to keep proving myself so that I can become that kind of actor. In the future, I’ll become an actor that you have to watch no matter what when they come out with something new.”