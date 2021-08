He lived in a small town with no problems. He then finds FEZ, a red hat. He discovers new worlds with this hat. He decides to explore these new worlds. He first wants to find out where the hat came from. There are many other mysteries in his head. He doesn’t even know the answer to one of them. To enter an incredible universe full of secrets, take the role of Gomez. Now your life is changed. It would help if you found the pieces to the golden cube.