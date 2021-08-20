Cancel
YG Entertainment Issues Apology For SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Won Violating Social Distancing Regulations

By L. Kim
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYG Entertainment has released a statement regarding SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Won violating COVID-19 social distancing regulations. On August 20, one media outlet reported that Eun Ji Won met with five people at a café in Jeju Island on August 15. They stayed at the café for about an hour, and a man who is believed to be his manager did not allow people to take pictures of him. According to current social distancing regulations of non-metropolitan areas, private gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

