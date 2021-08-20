Dense Fog Advisory issued for Butler, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Hocking by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-20 03:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Butler; Clinton; Fairfield; Fayette; Greene; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILSalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0