Flood Warning issued for Estill, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 22:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by 11 AM EDT on Saturday. Target Area: Estill; Powell The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Red River at Clay City affecting Powell and Estill Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Red River at Clay City. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 15.9 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tonight and reach a crest of around 17.1 feet. The river will then begin to recede and should fall below flood stage on Saturday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Low lying areas flood. Maple street near the Red River Ranch as well as Pompeii Road off of Highway 15 are impassable. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 02/16/1949.