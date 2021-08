The Deloitte survey states that some respondents believe digital assets could replace fiat, adding that many worry about survival without blockchain. Multinational professional services network Deloitte, recently released a report stating that digital assets could soon replace fiat currencies. The company revealed this in its 2021 edition of the Deloitte Global Blockchain Survey report. The company states in the report that the financial services industry (FSI) must aim for “product modernization and distribution” to ensure survival. Deloitte suggests that this adoption should be through blockchain and digital assets technology.