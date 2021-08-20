Ryder Woodworth

Ryder Stallone Woodworth, 19, of Eau Claire WI formerly of Sparta WI passed on August 16 in a tragic car accident. He was on his way home from running some last-minute errands the night before he was supposed to head off to his first year of college. Ryder was a very bright young talent achieving one of the highest honors in being recognized to the Wisconsin All State Soccer Team at the conclusion of his senior year at Eau Claire Memorial. He had recently just achieved one of his biggest goals that of which was to play collegiate soccer. He had many offers to play at schools across Wisconsin and Iowa. He had just committed and accepted his offer to play for coach Mooney at UW-Superior.