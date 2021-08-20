Cancel
Maine State

Just How Small is Maine’s Smallest Shop in Portland’s Old Port?

By Lori Voornas
 4 days ago
It's small. We're talking a tiny little spot with stuff to make you smell good. Walking around the Old Port, I came across a sign that definitely got my attention. This was on Milk Street between Silver and Exchange in the heart of the Old Port. Of course, the sign proclaiming, 'Maine's Smallest Shop' got me curious. I popped my head in, as that is all that would fit because there were about 4 people milling about. I asked the only person working, 'Just how small is this place?'

